A student of the University of Lagos on Thursday told journalists how she fatally stabbed the chief executive officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, in a lodge in Lekki, Lagos.

The police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday night at her home in Yaba.

The 300-level Mass Communication student, identified as Chidinma, while being paraded by the police at the state command in Ikeja said she began a romantic relationship with Mr Ataga four months ago.

“We were in the lodge smoking. He was trying to make advances on me. I was tired and he became violent on it. I let him have his way,” said Chidinma, 21, according to Punch newspaper.

“Towards afternoon, he ordered roofies. We took it together and ate food. He became high. I was still not happy with the first one (sex) that we had, so, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own.