The Federal Government has again reiterated that the Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu and others in captivity of Boko Haram insurgents are not forgotten.

It assured parents and relatives of victims that plans were ongoing to rescue them from their captors and prevent further kidnap of students from schools across the country.

Seven years ago, 276 girls were abducted from Chibok Secondary School in Chibok, a community in Borno State.

Some of the girls were said to have escaped and others were rescued by the military but about a hundred of them are still believed to be with their abductors.

The kidnap attracted local and international outcries, which led to various protests with demand to rescue the girls and reunite them with their families.

However, some of the girls are still being held by their captors.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, on the 7th anniversary of the abduction of the Chibok girls, said relevant ministries and agencies were working to ensure the rescue of those still with their captors.

She said: “As the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, it grieves me to have to mark this 7th anniversary of the abduction of the Chibok girls.

“Our government came into power with a public mandate to control the insurgency in the north east that led to the Chibok girls’ abduction and to fight the corruption that hampered the rescue effort, which corruption created the deprivations that have made the north east a breeding area for terrorists.

“We have achieved a lot but significant work remains for all levels of government. Half of the Chibok girls have been rescued and reunited with their families and have resumed their education.

“We will continue working to bring back those left behind. Local, State and Federal government readiness to respond to attacks on schools is greatly improved.

“We are working to prevent such attacks from occurring in the first place”.