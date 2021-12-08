Chevron reacts to Ondo protest, reiterates commitment to development of host communities

The management of Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”) has reacted to the protest by nine communities in Ilaje Local government area of Ondo State.

The protesters disrupted operations Opuekeba, one of Chevron’s oil fields.

The Chevron management in a statement issued by Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, said the company does not deal with pressure groups.

He said the company channel of engagement with the Ilaje neighbouring its onshore areas of operations in Ondo State remains the Ilaje Rural Development Advocacy Committee Initiatives

He added that meaningful projects have been executed in different communities.

Chevron reiterated its commitment, within available resources and opportunities, to continue working with its community stakeholders and other partners .

The company added that it would continue to maintain peace and contribute positively to sustainable socio-economic development, through its corporate social responsibility initiatives in the communities neighbouring its areas of operations..

The statement reads in part,” Chevron Nigeria Limited channels of engagement with the Ilaje communities neighbouring its onshore areas of operations in Ondo State remains the Ilaje Rural Development Advocacy Committee Initiatives (“ILRDC”).

“Through the ILRDC, the NNPC/CNL JV has, through its corporate social responsibility initiatives, significantly contributed to the development of the constituent communities of the ILRDC through the GMoU process.

“The ILRDC has completed various projects in health, education and economic development initiatives and has continued to plan and execute new projects that improve the livelihood of members of the communities.

“Since inception in 2005, successive ILRDC leadership have s expended the fund provided by the NNPC/CNL JV for implementing various projects in the constituent communities. These projects include: a science laboratory, multipurpose halls, concrete and wooden foot bridges, housing projects, town halls, reverse osmosis water project, purchase of two speed boats for transportation, and provision of public toilets.

“The ILRDC has also awarded scholarships, conducted free medical health, acquired two (2) plots of land at Ugbo to construct the ILRDC secretariat and progressed the construction of a Mother and Child Health Care Center, in collaboration with Amalgamation of Ilaje Ugbo Coastal Communities Association at Ode Ugbo.

“Chevron reiterates its commitment, within available resources and opportunities, to continue working with its community stakeholders and other partners to maintain peace and contribute positively to sustainable socio-economic development, through its corporate social responsibility initiatives in the communities neighbouring its areas of operations.”