Chelsea have completed the signing of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

The German has agreed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge and becomes Chelsea’s first signing of the summer.

Werner will join the club on the first of July having elected not to see through RB Leipzig’s Champions League campaign in August.

Lampard’s squad is taking impressive shape, with Hakim Ziyech having already sealed a move from Ajax.

The Blues are also keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Kai Havertz and Leicester city left-back Ben Chilwell.

Andy King will end his 16-year relationship with Leicester City this summer.

The 31-year-old’s contract is due to expire at the end of the current season and he will officially leave the club when he completes his loan spell with Huddersfield in the Championship.

King joined the club’s academy at the age of 16, and has made 378 appearances for the club in competitions.

Lionel Messi will sign another contract with Barcelona.

The new deal will keep the Argentine at the club until 2023.

The fresh contract will contain same terms as his current deal with an option to quit whenever he desires.