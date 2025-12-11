Head Coach Eric Sékou Chelle has named a strong 28-man squad for Nigeria’s campaign at the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to kick off in Morocco in 10 days. The list includes in-form goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defensive stalwarts Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Zaidu Sanusi, as well ...

Head Coach Eric Sékou Chelle has named a strong 28-man squad for Nigeria’s campaign at the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to kick off in Morocco in 10 days.

The list includes in-form goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defensive stalwarts Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Zaidu Sanusi, as well as midfield anchors Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka. Leading the attack are Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who headline a forward line packed with experience and pace.

Chelle also handed spots to defenders Chidozie Awaziem and Bright Osayi-Samuel, midfielders Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Raphael Onyedika, and wingers Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon. Cyprus-based goalkeeper Francis Uzoho returns to the team, alongside defender Igoh Ogbu and striker Paul Onuachu.

Several newcomers, including Ryan Alebiosu, Usman Muhammed, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Tochukwu Nnadi and Croatia-based forward Salim Fago Lawal, earned their first callups and will join the squad for the continental showpiece.

Ahead of the tournament, the Super Eagles will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly match at the Cairo Stadium on December 16. They will then fly on a chartered aircraft to Fès, their Group C base, on December 18.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, will begin their group campaign against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars on December 23, before taking on Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles on December 27 and Uganda’s Cranes on December 30.

Below is the Full 28-Man Super Eagles Squad for AFCON Morocco 2025

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)

Defenders: Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England); Semi Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers, England)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa, Italy); Usman Muhammed (Ironi Tiberias, Israel)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, Turkey); Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla, Spain); Akor Adams (Sevilla, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor, Turkey); Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos, Greece); Salim Fago Lawal (NK Istra 1961, Croatia)