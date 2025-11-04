The Chadian government has ordered the immediate closure of its border with Nigeria, citing security concerns following reports of alleged United States military activity in parts of West Africa....

Military sources in N’Djamena confirmed on Monday that President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno directed a complete lockdown along the Nigerian border after intelligence suggested that terrorist elements from northern Nigeria were preparing to flee into Chadian territory.

Troops and armoured vehicles have been deployed to key crossings, with the army placed on full alert.

President Déby was quoted as warning that “no armed group or foreign force will be allowed to enter Chadian soil under any disguise.”

The move has heightened tension in the region, coming amid speculation over U.S. military manoeuvres and growing unease about security realignments in the Sahel.

Analysts say the decision reflects Chad’s determination to assert its sovereignty and pre-empt possible infiltration or destabilisation.

Chad has long played a central role in regional counter-terrorism, fighting alongside Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Benin under the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants.

Despite this cooperation, coordination gaps and resource constraints have often undermined the joint force’s effectiveness.

The Nigeria–Chad border, stretching across the volatile Lake Chad Basin, has frequently been closed during periods of insecurity, disrupting trade and livelihoods of border communities.

Observers warn that another shutdown could worsen economic hardship, hinder humanitarian operations, and fuel cross-border tension.

The latest action also follows uncertainty surrounding the role of foreign forces in the Sahel.

The U.S. has scaled down several of its operations in the region in recent years but continues limited counter-terrorism support and training initiatives.

Reports of renewed American interest in West Africa’s security landscape have, however, triggered widespread speculation.

Chad’s authorities insist the closure is purely a preventive security measure, but analysts caution that without clear communication and regional coordination, it could deepen mistrust among neighbouring states and complicate collective security efforts.

For now, border patrols have been reinforced, and movement between Chad and Nigeria remains suspended until further notice.