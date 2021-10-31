Breaking News

CFN seeks corporate sponsorship to support growth of Cycling

CFN seeks corporate sponsorship to support growth of Cycling

President of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Giandomenico Massari, has urged corporations and private individuals to support the growth of cycling at the grassroots level in the country.

This was stated by Massari in Abuja over the weekend while speaking about Team Nigeria’s performance at the recently concluded UCI Track Cycling World Championships in France.

He expressed confidence that the World Championship experience would enhance the sport’s growth in the country. He also commended the athletes and cycling stakeholders for their outstanding contributions thus far.

Despite making their debut at the world track championships, he said Nigeria’s cyclists were able to accumulate points that will help them qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

“Getting four of our athletes to qualify for the World Championships alone is a big achievement because we are rated the best in Africa.

“Countries like Egypt and South Africa presented one and two athletes respec­tively, also our jersey was rated the best in the World Championship.

“We have been able to gather points that would help our quest to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in France. The athletes themselves have gained a lot of experience and have competed with former and present world champions,” he said.

Captain of the Nigerian team at the world championship, Ese Ukpeseraye Lovina, said that with more training and equipment, the team would be able to bring home medals at the next world championships.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Saraki Commiserates with victims of Adamawa Bomb Blast

TVCN
Dec 10, 2016

Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki on Saturday commiserated with victims of the twin bomb blast…

Court sentences Mariam Sanda to death for killing her husband

TVCN
Jan 27, 2020

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has found Mariam Sanda guilty of the murder of her husband,…

Tennis star, Nadal calls on Spanish athletes to raise €11m to help fight Coronavirus

TVCN
Mar 27, 2020

Tennis star, Rafael Nadal has called on Spanish athletes to help raise at least 11 million Euros to…

Dubai Tourism reinforces its commitment to West Africa

TVCN
Mar 19, 2017

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Tourism, has reinforced its commitment…

TVC News Special Reports

Postponed Tour de France to commence August 29

15 Apr 2020 4.22 pm

The 2020 Tour de France is now due to start…

Continue reading

Nigeria step up preparation for Youth Commonwealth games

06 Jul 2017 8.36 pm

Team Nigeria has stepped up preparations…

Continue reading

Cycling: Team Nigeria depart for African Championship in Cairo

09 Mar 2021 11.10 am

Nigeria’s Fourteen man contingent to the…

Continue reading