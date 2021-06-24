The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor has denied allegations that personnel of the Nigerian Army are conniving with terrorists to terrorise the country.

General Irabor made this known while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan at a meeting with retired military officers in the Southwest zone held in Ibadan.

According to him, there is no way you would conspire with people would take your life.

The chief of Defence Staff said the military experience of the past retired officers was necessary to bring back the security architecture of the nation back on track.

The General Officer commanding Two Division, Major General Gold Ndubuisi wants the retired officers to play their parts in safeguarding the country’s from enemies.

The Chief of Defence Staff will also meet with senior military officers in other zones of the country.