The Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa has reaffirmed the commitment of the military in improving security across the country.

He stated this at a 2-day workshop involving the military personnel, para military Agency in collaboration with the British Defense Authority in Enugu state.

The Chief of Defence Staff who was represented at the symposium said the workshop is designed to strengthen security by fostering effective collaboration between civilian actors and the military.

Addressing the participants, the General Officer Commanding 82 DIVISION of Nigerian Army, emphasised military’s commitment to the joint task force of Operations UDOKA and Defence Headquarters to strengthen civil military Relations.