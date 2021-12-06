CDD urges clerics to foster peaceful coexistence between residents, repentant B/Haram fighters

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) together with the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) has urged stakeholders on the need for forgiveness and accepting thousands of surrender Boko Haram as the only alternative to peacebuilding in the trouble region, as part of its reconciliation effort.

The Director-General, CDD, Idayat Hassan notes this during A one-Day Dialogue session in Maiduguri organized for Religious leaders.

The meeting is part of the Transitional Justice Program which is being implemented by the CDD and funded by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).

It is aimed at dialogue with communities affected by the Boko Haram insurgency as part of our process of reconciliation in terms of sensitizing the communities on the need to promote and foster reconciliation through dialogue and the need to accepting the repentant Boko Haram members.

Organizers of the program called on the state and non-state actors to assist the victims with some compensation and assistance that will make the victims accept the relevant Boko Haram, as well as train and support the repentant Boko Haram members.