A contempt charge has been instituted against the governor of the central bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele over his alleged refusal to order payment of 182 billion naira to Ogoni people.

The 182 billion naira was awarded against shell petroleum over the oil spillage caused the Ogoniland by the company.

The Ogoni people represented by Lucious Nwosu , filed the contempt charge praying the Federal High court in Abuja to commit the CBN governor to prison for allegedly disregarding order of court that awarded the money to the aggrieved Ogoni people.

At today’s hearing , counsel to the Ogoni people Lusious Nwosu , expressed displeasure over the absence of the CBN governor.

The senior counsel informed justice Taiwo Taiwo that the charge against Mr Emefiele is semi criminal in nature and warranted his physical presence in court to answer the charge.

Advertisement

However Damian Dodo , counsel to Mr Emefiele, informed the court that it was not the habit of his client to underrate the court of law and assured that Mr Emefiele will do the needful at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile Shell petroleum represented by Olawale Akoni , informed the court that he had filed a motion praying the court to dismiss the contempt charge or in the alternative to stay proceedings after taking arguments.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo while adjourning the matter, to 27th January 2021 directed the CBN governor and other parties to the obey court, adding that the court expects Mr Emefiele to obey the court on the adjourned date.