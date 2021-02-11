Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has said the Central Bank of Nigeria cannot appeal the court judgment unfreezing the bank account of #EndSARS campaigners.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who spoke on Thursday, said his clients would drag the Federal Government and the CBN to court for trampling on their rights by unlawfully freezing their accounts last October out of “sheer intimidation”.

The senior advocate also said the apex bank must desist from jumping into the political terrain and mind its sole business of banking.

Following the destruction that trailed the #EndSARS protests last October, the CBN obtained a court order to freeze the accounts of 20 #EndSARS promoters.

However, a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the CBN to unfreeze the accounts of 20 #EndSARS promoters.

Speaking on the matter on Thursday, Mr. Falana said the apex bank failed to conduct any investigation into the allegation of terrorism and money laundering levelled against the #EndSARS campaigners in the first instance.