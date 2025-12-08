The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved final license to 82 Bureaux De Change in accordance with the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, and the Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Bureaux De Change Operations in Nigeria 2024. This was disclosed in a notice signed by...

This was disclosed in a notice signed by Hakama Sidi Ali, the acting Director of Corporate Communications.

The CBN sent a further warning to unlicensed BDC operations and advised the public to stay aware of this development.

The statement reads, “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in exercise of its powers conferred under the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, and the Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Bureaux De Change Operations in Nigeria 2024 (the Guidelines), has granted Final Licenses to 82 Bureaux De Change (BDCs) to operate with effect from November 27, 2025.

“By this notice, only Bureaux De Change listed on the Bank’s website are authorised to operate from the effective date.”

The statement added, “While the CBN will continue to update the list of Bureaux De Change with valid operating licences for public verification on our website (http://cbn.gov.ng), the Bank advises the general public to avoid dealing with unlicensed Foreign Exchange Operators.

“For the avoidance of doubt, operating a Bureau De Change business without a valid licence is a punishable offence under Section 57(1) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to note and be guided accordingly.”