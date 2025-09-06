The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, has charged Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel deployed in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, to remain vigilant, resolute, and united in their mission to protect civilians from bandits and insurgents....

The CAS gave the charge during the commissioning of welfare projects and worship centres at the 4135 Force Protection Wing in Birnin Gwari.

Represented by the Air Officer Commanding, Air Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Yusuf Dari, Air Marshal Abubakar commended the troops for their sacrifices and professionalism, noting that their efforts have brought relative calm to previously troubled communities.

“The communities we protect are safer today because of your efforts,” AVM Dari said, urging the personnel to maintain discipline, unity, and dedication in their operations.

The newly commissioned facilities include Christian and Muslim worship centres, a mini-mart, and a quarter guard stand, which the CAS said reflect NAF’s commitment to balancing combat readiness with personnel welfare and spiritual needs.

He assured the troops of sustained support from the NAF leadership, reiterating that operational effectiveness and community trust remain top priorities in ongoing counter-banditry efforts.

Birnin Gwari has been one of the flashpoints of bandit attacks in Kaduna State, with security forces stepping up operations to secure lives and property in the area.