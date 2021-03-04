The appeal by the Confederation of African Football president, Ahmad Ahmad against his five-year ban from football by Fifa is ongoing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

Ahmad is hoping to overturn the ban in a bid to be registered for next week’s CAF presidential elections.

The Madagacan who was banned in November after FIFA adjudged him to have breached several of its ethics codes relating to duty of loyalty, the offering and accepting gifts, abuse of position and misappropriation of funds.

Ahmad was dramatically restored to the CAF presidency three months into his ban but was not classified an eligible candidate for the elections FIFA awaits a definitive ruling.

Four candidates have been approved for the CAF presidential elections. They are Jacques Anouma of Cote D’Ivoire, Patrice Motsepe of South Africa, Augustin Senghor of Senegal and Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania.