A car bomb blast that rocked Kabul, the Aghan capital killed eight people and injured fifteen others, the country’s interior ministry reported on Sunday.

Kabul has been hit by a wave of deadly violence in recent months despite the Taliban and government engaging in peace talks to end the country’s long conflict.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian blamed “terrorists” for the attack, and said casualties included women and children.

A security source said the car bomb detonated in the west of the capital, a health ministry official also confirmed the blast.

No group has so far claimed responsibility.

On Saturday five rockets were fired at Bagram Airfield, a major US airbase north of Kabul, but there were no casualties.