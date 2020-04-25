Captain Tom Moore, the English veteran made famous by his fundraising efforts for the Britain’s public health service, the NHS has become the oldest artist to top the UK music charts.

The Second World War veteran set out to complete the challenge before his 100th birthday on April 30, wanting to give back to the staff who treated him for a brokern hip.

Capain Moore has already helped raise more than £28m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden. His song, with Michael Ball and The NHS Voices Of Care Choir, is part of his continued fundraising during the coronavirus crisis.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” is now the fastest-selling single of 2020 according to the Official Charts Company, clinching the top spot with combined chart sales of 82,000 units.