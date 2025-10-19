The Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) has unveiled plans for its 2025 Cancer Awareness Campaign, marking 11 years of sustained impact in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and care across Nigeria....

Over the past decade, the foundation has raised more than ₦2.5 billion to support cancer-related programmes and has become one of the country’s leading voices in health advocacy.

Through initiatives such as the Patient Access to Care (PACE) Programme, Charity Corner, and Care Wheels, MCF has offered free cancer screenings, subsidised treatment, and transportation support for hundreds of low-income patients.

The foundation has also expanded diagnostic access and strengthened awareness campaigns nationwide.

Founded by Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, the President-Elect of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and former First Lady of Kebbi State, MCF has built a reputation for combining witness, education, and philanthropy in its approach to public health advocacy.

The foundation’s 11th Annual Cancer Awareness Campaign is scheduled to hold on October 25, 2025, in Abuja. The event will feature the First Lady of Imo State, Barr. Chioma Uzodinma, and the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Alhaji Shehu Dikko, who will lead participants in the popular WalkAway Initiative-one of Nigeria’s largest cancer awareness and fundraising walks.

Themed “One Walk. One Fight. One Mission,” this year’s campaign will include a 5-kilometre advocacy walk, a Health and Wellness Village offering free medical screenings, and a concert to celebrate cancer survivors.

Participants purchasing official walk kits will be entered into a raffle draw to win an iPhone 17, with proceeds channelled toward cancer screening, treatment, and research.

As part of its commitment to inclusivity, the Foundation also announced a 50 percent permanent discount on advocacy, screening, and treatment services for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

According to Dr. Bagudu, the initiative, aims to promote early diagnosis and improve health outcomes for PWDs. She further appealed to the Federal and State Governments, including the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and its sub-National affiliates, to introduce similar health subsidies for persons with disabilities.

“This is not just a walk; it’s a movement of hope and solidarity,” Dr. Bagudu said.

“We walk for those battling cancer, for survivors, and for a future where early detection saves more lives.”

Established in 2014, the Medicaid Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to reducing the burden of cancer in Nigeria through awareness, screening, advocacy, research, and patient support.

Over the years, the Foundation has collaborated with state governments, local and international partners, and the private sector to strengthen Nigeria’s cancer control system.