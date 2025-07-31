Canada has joined several Western countries in announcing its intention to recognise a Palestinian state amid the continuing Israeli atrocities unfolding in Gaza....

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement on Wednesday.

He explained that Ottawa had hoped that a two-state solution could be achieved through a negotiated peace process, but that approach was “no longer tenable”.

The move follows a similar announcement by the United Kingdom and France earlier this month.

But it is not clear how such recognitions will impact Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza and the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank – the two territories that would form a Palestinian state.

Carney said the recognition is predicated on promises of reform from the Palestinian Authority and President Mahmoud Abbas, as well as a commitment to hold general elections in 2026.

He stressed that Hamas can play no role in the future of Palestine and would not be allowed to take part in future elections, a condition that some argue may taint any democratic process.

The United States, Israel’s top ally, has rejected moves to recognise a Palestinian state, saying that the policy rewards Hamas.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump dismissed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, when the latter announced plans to acknowledge Palestine.

On Tuesday, he also objected to the UK’s move, saying that the issue did not come up during his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.

The Trump administration has been uncompromising in its support for Israel, despite accusations by UN experts and rights groups that the US ally is committing a genocide against Palestinians.

The Israeli military has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza and flattened most of the territory since the start of the war in 2023.

Last year, Canada announced that it would stop issuing new permits for weapons exports to Israel amid concerns over human rights violations.

But earlier this week, a coalition of advocacy groups released a report based on Israeli tax records, revealing new details indicating that weapons have continued to be sent to Israel.

The groups accused the Canadian government of constructing a “web of lies” to shield itself from criticism and called on Ottawa to cancel all existing arms export permits to Israel.

On Wednesday, the National Council of Canadian Muslims welcomed Carney’s announcement but called on Canada to take other practical steps to stop Israel’s assault on Gaza.

It compared Israel’s actions in Gaza to Trump’s own pressure campaign to make Canada the 51st state in the US.