In a condolence message issued Saturday in Abuja, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh hailed the late Imam as a “shining example” of religious unity and mutual respect.

Mallam Abdullahi gained international recognition for his courageous act during violent attacks in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, where he sheltered 262 Christians in his home and mosque, ensuring their safety.

Archbishop Okoh emphasised that the Imam’s legacy of “rare moral bravery” during the 2018 Plateau massacres would remain an enduring testament to interfaith solidarity and compassion.

​”By choosing to protect innocent lives at great personal risk, he stood firmly on the side of humanity when it mattered most.

“His actions transcended religious boundaries and powerfully affirmed that the sanctity of human life is sacred above anything else,” Okoh said.

​The president noted that the Imam’s bravery served as a bridge-builder in a nation often grappling with religious suspicion.

​”His actions reminded the nation that peace is possible through love and conscience.

“He represented the core values of faith, compassion and selflessness.

The President urged both the government and the public to let the Imam’s sacrifice serve as a beacon for a more peaceful Nigeria.

Okoh also encouraged Nigerians to support the Imam’s family and to publicly honor his heroism, emphasizing that such recognition could inspire greater unity and mutual respect throughout the country.

​”As we mourn his passing, we celebrate a life well lived.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his community and all who were touched by his remarkable example,” Okoh added.