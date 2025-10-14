Cameroon’s opposition candidate, Issa Tchiroma, declared victory late Monday in the country’s October 12 presidential election, calling on President Paul Biya to accept defeat and “honour the truth of the ballot box.” “Our victory is clear. It must be respected,” Tchiroma...

“Our victory is clear. It must be respected,” Tchiroma said in a speech posted on his Facebook page from his hometown of Garoua in northern Cameroon. “The people have chosen. And this choice must be respected.”

The 76-year-old former government spokesperson and employment minister broke ranks with Biya earlier this year, launching a campaign that drew large crowds and secured endorsements from a coalition of opposition parties and civic groups.

Biya, 92, the world’s oldest serving head of state, is seeking an eighth term after 43 years in power.

Analysts had expected his longstanding control over state institutions and a fragmented opposition to give him an advantage, despite mounting public dissatisfaction over economic stagnation and insecurity.

Tchiroma commended voters for defying intimidation and remaining at polling stations late into the night to protect their ballots.

“I also thank candidates who have already sent me their congratulations and recognised the will of the people,” he said.

He added a stark warning to the government: “We have placed the regime before its responsibilities: either it shows greatness by accepting the truth of the ballot box, or it chooses to plunge the country into turmoil that will leave an indelible scar in the heart of our nation.”

The government has not officially responded to Tchiroma’s declaration. However, Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji warned over the weekend that any unilateral publication of results would be considered “high treason,” stressing that only the Constitutional Council has the authority to announce the winner.

Cameroon’s electoral law permits results to be posted at polling stations, but the final tally must be validated by the council, which has until October 26 to declare the official outcome.

Tchiroma said he plans to release a region-by-region breakdown of vote tallies compiled from publicly posted results, emphasizing the collective nature of the victory.

“This victory is not that of one man, nor of one party. It is the victory of a people,” he said, also urging the military, security forces, and government administrators to remain loyal to the “republic, not the regime.”

Cameroon’s single-round electoral system awards the presidency to the candidate with the most votes. Over 8 million people were registered to vote in this election.