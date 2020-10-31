President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The news of his positive status is contained in a statement by the Confederation on Friday.

The Confederation said Ahmad is exhibiting mild flu symptoms and will self-isolate for 14 days in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

“After his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday, October 28, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of CAF, presented mild flu symptoms and submitted to the Covid19 protocol. Today, the test results are positive. The President immediately self-isolate for at least the next 14 days at his hotel,” the statement read.

“All those who have come into contact with Mr. Ahmad over the past seven days – especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup – have been informed and requested to take the necessary measures.”