The CAF’s consistent recognition of performance has significantly shaped the global acceptance of African talent, creating excitement among football lovers who eagerly anticipate the nominees and winners each year.

While some football fans may express reservations about certain players being nominated or omitted, others are more focused on examining the contributions of the nominated players to see what earned them recognition on the list.

In this article, TVC tracks the winners of the CAF Player of the Year award from 2010 to the present:

2024 Ademola Lookman from Nigeria

2023 Victor Osimhen from Nigeria

2022 Sadio Mané from Senegal

2021 Not Awarded (COVID-19)

2020 Not Awarded (COVID-19)

2019 Sadio Mané from Senegal

2018 Mohamed Salah from Egypt

2017 Mohamed Salah from Egypt

2016 Riyad Mahrez from Algeria

2015 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Gabon

2014 Yaya Touré from Ivory Coast

2013 Yaya Touré from Ivory Coast

2012 Yaya Touré from Ivory Coast

2011 Yaya Touré from Ivory Coast

2010 Samuel Eto’o from Cameroon

TVC previously reported that the Confederation of African Football has unveiled the 2025 nomination list to recognise the performance of players from the continent in the men’s category, with the players’ contributions in their respective clubs and national teams.

According to a Wednesday statement on the CAF website, the awards recognise the impact of players and coaches from Africa and their performance across global football during the period from January 6 to October 15, 2025.

CAF revealed that a panel of experts, including members of the CAF Technical & Development Committee, experienced coaches, CAF Legends, and selected media representatives, selected 10 nominees for each category, considering performances across all competitions.