The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has unveiled a major initiative to support small businesses across Nigeria, offering free business name registration for 3,500 enterprises spanning the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Registrar-General of the commission, Hussaini Magaji, shared the announcement in a post on the CAC’s X handle on Monday.

According to Magaji, the programme is designed to reduce the cost of business formalisation for micro and small enterprises and to encourage more entrepreneurs to operate within the formal economy.

“In the spirit of the celebration, the CAC has announced free business name registration for 3,500 small businesses, to be distributed across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory,” the commission said in a statement.

Magaji explained that the initiative aims to motivate small businesses to formalise their operations, enabling them to access government services, financing opportunities, and broader participation in the economy.

Reflecting on the commission’s 35-year journey, the registrar-general described the CAC as a product of “vision, innovation, and sustained commitment to national development.” He added that the agency has now evolved into a technology-driven organisation with a focus on efficiency, transparency, and adherence to global best practices.

In a further boost to digital transformation, Magaji revealed that the CAC would sign a collaboration letter with Google to strengthen its digital infrastructure and service delivery. He said the partnership is expected to improve portal performance and further enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Magaji also announced the launch of a redesigned CAC website, which features new digital tools including an AI Lawyer and a business name generator. He explained that the AI Lawyer will provide instant guidance on CAC laws and procedures, while the business name generator will simplify the process of reserving scalable business names.