The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially declared Reverend Johnny Aikpitanyi as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in Ovia Federal Constituency. His emergence followed the conclusion of the party’s internal selection process, which saw widespread support from delegates, party leaders, and grassroots supporters.

In a heartfelt message to the PDP family and the electorate, Rev. Aikpitanyi expressed deep gratitude for the confidence reposed in him, describing his candidacy as a “solemn responsibility” and “honour” he does not take for granted.

“With a heart full of gratitude and deep humility, I thank our party leaders, delegates, faithful supporters, and especially the resilient women and youth whose voices continue to strengthen our democracy,” he stated.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by party leaders across all levels in Edo State, Aikpitanyi praised the unity and commitment within the PDP, noting that the trust placed in him will be repaid through effective and people-focused representation if elected.

He vowed to be a strong voice for the farmers, artisans, youth, women, and vulnerable groups in Ovia, pledging to lead as a servant-leader who listens, understands, and acts in the interest of all. “Our constituency deserves quality representation that listens, understands, and acts—and I pledge to be that servant-leader,” he said.

Calling for unity ahead of the by-election, Rev. Aikpitanyi urged PDP members and supporters to close ranks and work collectively to secure victory. “Let us now come together, stronger than ever, to win the by-election and build the Ovia of our dreams. Victory is not for one individual but for all of us who believe in justice, progress, and prosperity,” he emphasized.

The by-election is expected to be keenly contested as political parties prepare to test their strength in the strategic Ovia constituency. Aikpitanyi’s emergence sets the stage for what observers anticipate will be a grassroots-driven campaign anchored on development, inclusion, and service.