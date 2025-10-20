Several activities across businesses and major highways have been grounded as the #freeNnamdiKanu 1-million-man protesters stormed the Federal Capital Territory on Monday. Commuters from Maraba and other adjoining towns and villages are seen trekking several kilometres to get to the city centre. Sto...

Several activities across businesses and major highways have been grounded as the #freeNnamdiKanu 1-million-man protesters stormed the Federal Capital Territory on Monday.

Commuters from Maraba and other adjoining towns and villages are seen trekking several kilometres to get to the city centre.

Stop and search operations have caused a traffic tailback on the Tash-Bwari road by Dutse.

The heavy traffic has made many motorists abandon their vehicles, while other commuters are now trekking all the way.

Due to the protest, which has not begun in parts of Abuja, stop and search operations have caused a traffic lockdown on the Tasha-Bwari road.

Soldiers and police are mounting sentries.

TVC previously reported that the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and some military personnel on Monday fired tear gas to disperse a mammoth crowd gathered near the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja for the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest.



The Nation reported that the demonstrators gathered, demanding the release of detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

A large contingent of police and military personnel had earlier surrounded the area, blocking access to nearby streets.