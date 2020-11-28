Self-acclaimed African giant, Burna Boy, has been nominated for the 2021 Grammy awards scheduled to hold on January 31, 2021.

His recent album, Twice As Tall, has been nominated in the Best Global Music Album category at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

His previous album, African Giant, was also nominated at the 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony but Angélique Kidjo went home with the award.

If the self-acclaimed African Giant wins, it will be the second time a Nigerian would be returning home with the Grammy plaque.

Sikiru Adepoju is the only Nigerian to have won a Grammy.

He won it in 2009 with the “Global Drum Project” a collaborative album with Mickey Hart, Zakir Hussain, and Giovanni Hidalgo.