The 11 Nigerian military personnel who were detained by Burkina Faso authorities after a cargo aircraft from Lagos made an unexpected emergency landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, have been released.

The regional bloc known as the Association of Sahel States (AES) described the incident as an “unfriendly act,” saying the C-130 aircraft entered Burkina Faso’s airspace without prior approval.

Officials in Burkina Faso confirmed that the two crew members and nine passengers were cleared to return to Nigeria, though it remains uncertain whether the aircraft itself was released.

Nigerian authorities explained on Tuesday that the plane diverted to Bobo-Dioulasso due to a technical issue during its trip to Portugal for a ferry operation. They said the landing followed standard safety measures and international aviation procedures.

The Nigerian Air Force spokesperson, Ehimen Ejodame, said investigations were ongoing, but did not clarify whether or not the landing had prior clearance. He however noted that the detained personnel were treated respectfully and that arrangements were being made to resume the mission.

The incident drew extra attention because it happened barely a day after Nigerian airstrikes targeted a military camp in neighbouring Benin, where some soldiers allegedly linked to a failed coup attempt were believed to be hiding.

Nigerian government through said the airstrikes were carried out in line with ECOWAS protocols and at the request of Beninese authorities, following the brief takeover of the state broadcaster by mutinous soldiers who attempted to announce the removal of President Patrice Talon.

Omar Touray, head of the ECOWAS Commission, said the region is facing a period of heightened instability, stressing the vulnerability of democratic systems across West Africa. He urged member countries to reflect deeply on the state of governance and strengthen security cooperation.

“Recent events highlight the need for serious reflection about the direction of our democracy and the urgent priority of protecting our region,” he said during a meeting of the bloc’s mediation and security council in Abuja on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved the request by President Tinubu’s request seeking approval for deployment of troops to Benin Republic.