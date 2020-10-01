Arsenal’s starlet, Bukayo Saka, has been handed his first senior England call-up.

The player was on Thursday named in England’s squad for games against Wales, Belgium, and Denmark.

He was born in England to Nigerian parents and had an option to pick either of the countries.

In a tweet, Saka indicated an interest in accepting the invitation to play for the Three Lions, putting to rest the expectation that he may feature for Nigeria.

However, until he plays an official game match for England he is still eligible to switch his allegiance to Nigeria.

“Honoured and grateful to get my first @england call-up! #Blessings,” he tweeted.

Also, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was named in England’s squad after being dropped following his conviction in a Greek court.

Maguire’s Manchester United team-mate Mason Greenwood and Manchester City’s Phil Foden were both omitted from the 30-man squad after being sent home from England’s camp in Iceland last month for breaching coronavirus rules.

England play Wales in a friendly at Wembley on October 8 before hosting Belgium and Denmark in Nations League matches on October 11 and October 14.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Tyrone Mings, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Harvey Barnes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling