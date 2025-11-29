Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has announced his engagement to his long-term partner, Tolami Benson. The couple shared the news on Friday evening in a joint Instagram post captioned “17.11.25,” signalling the date Saka proposed. UK media reports indicate that the proposal took place at an exclusive ...

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has announced his engagement to his long-term partner, Tolami Benson.

The couple shared the news on Friday evening in a joint Instagram post captioned “17.11.25,” signalling the date Saka proposed.

UK media reports indicate that the proposal took place at an exclusive London hotel, where the 24-year-old footballer presented Tolami with what has been described as an “enormous” engagement ring.

Saka and Tolami, who are both of Nigerian heritage, are believed to have begun their relationship in 2020.

They first drew public attention as a couple during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and have since been seen together at major football events, including the 2024 Euros, where they were spotted sharing affectionate moments.

Tolami, 24, studied public relations and media at Birmingham City University.