The Senate of Bayero University Kano has approved the cancellation of 2019-2020 sessions for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

This was part of the decision adopted at the senate in a meeting presided by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sagir Abbas, on Monday

The University Registrar, Fatima Mohammed, in a statement said the new academic session would now begin on January 18, 2021, while the second semester would commence on May 3, 2021.