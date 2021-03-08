Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari on Monday received the AstraZeneca Vaccines at the State House Clinic, Abuja.

Also, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu and several other Presidential aides received COVID19 vaccines.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had on Saturday received the vaccines at the State House, Abuja.

The President urged eligible Nigerians to make themselves available for vaccination, saying it is safe and reliable.