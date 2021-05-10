The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.
Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu disclosed this in a tweet on Monday evening.
In a related development Mr Shehu said the police, is searching for a suspected burglar who unsuccessfully attempted to break into the house of Maikano Abdullahi on Thursday, last week.
Maikano lives on the same street with the Chief of Staff, close to the Villa.