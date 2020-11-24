President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, has read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari requesting the Senate’s confirmation of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission for a second term in office.

In his letter, President Buhari solicited for the lawmakers’ expeditious consideration of his request for another five-year tenure for Mahmoud as INEC Chairman.

Yakubu earlier in November handed over his duties as chairman of the electoral body to Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Muazu at an event held at INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Ahmed is currently acting in that capacity pending when the Senate confirms the reappointment of Professor Yakubu as INEC chairman by President Muhammadu Buhari.