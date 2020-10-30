President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the commitment of the government of Nigeria to work with an international think-tank group and investment promoter, Horasis Global Visions Community, to find solutions to challenges facing the country, its government and corporate entities.

The president spoke on Friday at a virtual meeting with the members of the Visions Community led by its founder and chairman, Dr Frank-Jürgen Richter, cross-sectional representatives of State Governors and corporate organizations in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu.

Garba Shehu said the President he is excited about the Horasis has been engaged in since it was founded in 2005.

”I am excited about the work that Horasis has been engaged in since it was founded in 2005.

”As a platform for frank discussions and generation of multidisciplinary ideas for the resolution of multi-faceted challenges facing mankind, the work of governments and corporate organisations are expected to be impacted more positively,” he said.

President Buhari also accepted the request of the global think tank to create its African hub in Nigeria, commending their vision for an expanded manufacturing through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to make the country a major beneficiary of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (ACTFA) coming into effect next year.

”It is my hope that many corporate organizations in Nigeria will be drawn into the mainstream discussion around several challenges facing Nigeria and indeed the rest of Africa,” the President said.

President Buhari expressed the commitment of the government of Nigeria to the proposed annual Africa Summits of the organization, with Nigeria hosting, in the strong belief that Nigeria will fully benefit from the meetings.

The Chairman of the group, Frank-Jürgen Richter, commended Nigeria’s economic growth in the last few years and gave strong assurances that the Africa Summits with Nigeria as the hub will bring the benefits of increased FDI.

Other speakers at the meeting, including the Chairman of the Horasis Visions Community in Nigeria and a former Minister of National Planning, Prof Shamsudeen Usman, the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Engineer Mansur Ahmed, expressed excitement about the good prospects of increased manufacturing through FDI to give a competitive advantage to Nigeria in view of the ACFTA.