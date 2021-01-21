Hadiza Bala Usman has been reappointed as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority for another five years.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled “President Buhari re-appoints Hadiza Bala Usman as NPA MD, approves board members for NPA, TCN.”

Adesina said President Buhari also reconstituted the boards of the agency and that of the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

According to the statement, members of the new TCN board will oversee the selection of a new Managing Director for the organisation.

It read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority for an additional five-year tenure.

“Also approved is the reconstitution of the Non-Executive Board of the NPA, with Mr Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye (from South-west zone) as Chairman.

“Other members of the board are Ekenyem Nwafor-Orizu (South-East zone), Akinwunmi Ricketts (South-South zone), Ghazali Mohammed Mijinyawa (North-East zone), Mustapha Amin Dutse (North-West zone), and Abdulwahab Adesina (North-Central zone).

“The President has equally approved board members for the Transmission Company of Nigeria who will oversee the selection of a new Managing Director for the organisation.

“They are Muhammad K. Ahmad, OON, (Chairman), Chief Henry Okolo, Imamudden Talba, Ambassador Usman Sarki, Ali Haruna, Engr. Simeone Atakulu, Zubaida Mahey Rasheed, Dr Mustapha Abiodun Akinkunmi, Engr. Oladele Amoda, and Dr Nkiru Balonwu.

Other members of the TCN Board are Representatives of Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ministry of Power, Bureau for Public Enterprise, FGN Power Company Limited, and Executive Management of TCN.