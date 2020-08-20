President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company and Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors respectively.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Office of the Vice President Laolu Akande said the renewal will take effect from August 25, 2020 for a period of four years.

The appointment of three additional directors have also been approved for more effective and efficient coverage of the company’s areas of activity.