President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for a second term in office.

This was disclosed by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity.

Mr Adesina quoted the president as saying Professor Yakubu’s reappointment is in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

He added that the President has sent a letter to the Senate for Professor Yakubu’s confirmation.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term,” the President said in a letter sent to the Senate.

Professor Yakubu was first appointed by President Buhari in November 2015.