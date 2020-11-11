President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the 23rd virtual Federal Cabinet meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

The meeting, which started about 10am had the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President.

Ministers physically present at the Council Chambers were Ministers of Information, Finance, Justice, Health, Works and Housing, Aviation, Industry, Trade and Investment, and Environment.

Other members of the cabinet participated in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

The cabinet observed a minute’s silence in honour of Babatunde Lawal, who until his death, was a Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation and Deputy Secretary of cabinet.