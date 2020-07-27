President Muhammadu Buhari is currently participating in a virtual meeting of the Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government at the State House.

The recent political crisis in the Republic of Mali tops the agenda.

In attendance alongside the president is the Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, the National Security Adviser Mr. Monguno, the Chief of Staff to the president Mr. Gambari, as well as former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The West African leaders kicked off the virtual summit on Mali’s deepening political crisis, after two efforts at mediation this month ended inconclusively.

Heads of countries in the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States, of which Mali is a member, are to discuss ways to defuse tensions between the opposition and President Ibrahim Keita.

Anti-Keita protests on July 10 spiralled into clashes, leaving 11 dead, in the worst bout of political unrest Mali has seen in years.

Keita, who came to power in 2013, has come under increasing pressure to end Mali’s long-running jihadist conflict.

The poor nation of some 20 million people has been struggling to contain an insurgency that has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes since 2012, despite the presence of foreign troops.