President Muhammadu Buhari has continued his campaign of recognising what he refers to as ‘deserving citizens’ for their contribution to the development of the nation.

The latest is naming train stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors after his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo and National Leader of APC, Bola Tinubu.

Others are Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Former Governor of Lagos, Lateef Jakande, and the late activist, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti.

Earlier in June, President Buhari approved the naming of the railway complex in Agbor, Delta state, after former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

See the names below…