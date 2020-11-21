President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his sincere condolences to the bereaved former senate leader and members of his family, over the death of his wife.

v is reported to have died in an auto crash along Benin-Akure road.

Sources say the incident occurred when she was traveling to attend a function in Igbokoda, Akure.

A source said the accident involved a truck, two cars and a coaster bus belonging to the Sports Department of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ahmed Hassan said four persons died and eight others were injured in the crash.

TVC NEWS gathered that her husband Senator Egba is really devastated over the loss of his wife, as this comes a few weeks after his house was razed in calabar by suspected hoodlums that hikacked the ENDSARS protests.

Earlier this year, the Senator also lost his mother, mother in-law, and his former media aide.