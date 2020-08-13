President Muhammadu Buhari is advocating more patronage for local content. He stated this when he inaugurated the 17-storey Nigerian content tower in Bayelsa.

The tower is a project of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board and will serve as its headquarters.

President Buhari joined the event virtually where he said the project was delivered by local contractors, supported by local engineers and project consultants.

Also present at the event were Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, Governor of Bayelsa, Douye Diri, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The NCDMB building comes with its own 10-Megawatt gas-fired power plant and a 1,000 seater conference hall.