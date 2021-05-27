President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hosted the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, at the State House, Abuja.
TVC News learnt that the agenda of the meeting is based on how to strengthen the relationship that exist between Nigeria and Ghana, among others.
President of Ghana @NAkufoAddo arrives for a meeting with President @MBuhari at the State House.#AsoVillaToday @toluogunlesi @NGRPresident pic.twitter.com/A8s1Npv8LR
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) May 27, 2021
The visiting president of Ghana is the current Chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).