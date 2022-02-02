Buhari condoles with Murray-Bruce’s family over death of Mama Margaret at 95

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences to the Murray-Bruce family on the death of their matriarch and mother, Mama Margaret Murray-Bruce, who died at the age of 95.

The President honored the peace-loving, highly devout woman who dedicated so much of her God-given wealth and ability in developing people, adopting many children and inspiring them to confront life’s obstacles with tenacity, hope, and joy.

Advertisement

The President urged Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Founder Silverbird Group, Francis Murray-Bruce, and Mr Guy Murray-Bruce, President, Silverbird Group and Chairman, Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN) and other members of the Murray-Bruce family to find inspiration from Mama’s legacy, particularly her personal example of decency and always looking out for the best in others.

President Buhari prayed for the souls of the departed to rest in peace, as well as comfort for the bereaved.