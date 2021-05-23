President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condoled with the family of former Senate President, the late Chuba Okadigbo on the death of their son, Pharaoh Okadigbo.

President Buhari expressed his sadness at the news of the death, saying, “It is very sad to lose such a talented young man with so much potential and enthusiasm for youth participation in Nigeria’s socio-political growth.”

The President stated that the late Pharaoh had a vision for a better Nigeria from an early age, one that he (the President) shared with the late Chuba, who was his running mate in the 2003 presidential election.

President Buhari added that the nation will miss a firm believer in the necessity for the people to work in collaboration with governments at all levels to achieve the better society we all wish for.

He prayed that God Almighty will comfort family, friends and associates, and repose the soul of the departed.