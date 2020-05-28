President Muhammadu Buhari is currently participating in a virtual United Nations High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond.

The President is participating at the invitation of the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

The High-Level Event is jointly hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica.

The event brings together world leaders and international organizations in a joint initiative to sharpen and accelerate the global response to the economic and human impacts of COVID-19.

It also seeks to advance concrete solutions to the development emergency.

Also participating in the virtual meeting which has more than 50 world leaders is the African Union Chair and South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa.