President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja via teleconference participated in extraordinary summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

At the conference with other heads of state and government of the Economic Community of West Africa states,

the biggest agenda was how to strengthen collaborative efforts among member states to flatten the curve of transmission.

The world bank and the African Development Bank have remained the biggest regional support in the fight against the Corona Virus.

But there still seemed to be so many more people in the ECOWAS region cut out below the poverty line and in need of Humanitarian assistance

The Special Representatives of the United Nations Secretary General for West Africa, Mohammed Ibn Chambers also said there is need for a cancellation of debts owed by African Countries.

He believed this will cushion the effect of the virus on the economy of ECOWAS.