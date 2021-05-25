President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the Republic of Chad of his support and the backing of the Lake Chad commission to ensure the political stability of the country.

He also says he remains committed to entrenching democracy and good governance in the region

President Buhari was speaking at the Extraordinary summit of the heads of state and government of the Lake Chad Basin commission in Abuja.

ALSO Read: Lake Chad Basin leaders holds extraordinary summit

At this is the first-time the meeting will be held in Abuja and the first one in a long time that will be held without the slain leader of Chad Idris Derby into.

Advertisement

#HappeningNow: Arrival of the Heads of Government to the Extraordinary meeting of the Lake Chad Basin Commission. pic.twitter.com/NtVmesxzGT — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) May 25, 2021

One minute silence was observed in honour of Idris Derby who fought hard for the peace and stability of the region.

Nigeria’s president is worried about the incursion of rebels into Chad and fears that the consequence of a destabilised Chad will greatly impact the region.