President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed his special assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie, as a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate on Tuesday and read by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Miss Onochie is known for her face-offs with Nigerians on social media and is also suspected to be a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Other nominees are Prof. Mohammed Sani( Katsina), Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa)